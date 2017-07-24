Commodity Technology Advisory LLC Unveil 2017 CTRM Conference

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech), the leading analyst firm covering the energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM and Commodity Management) technologies markets, announces that it will be hosting the 4th annual CTRM Conference in Amsterdam on October 5th, 2015 in partnership with veteran Conference organizer, Synergy, and its E-Mart Energy and Utility Week events.

The CTRM Conference, a unique 1-day event focused on the $1.6billion E/CTRM and CM software category, brings together end users, service practitioners, and technology providers to explore and examine the critical issues and trends impacting both technology users and providers. With the theme “Commodities at a Crossroads”, this year’s event will focus in particular on the many disruptive technologies currently impacting the sector.

“Major changes are being experienced across the commodities trading business and a range of new technologies might help address aspects many of these business challenges. From Blockchain to Artificial Intelligence and trade automation, and from visualization to big data, the changes and challenges experienced by the commodities industry are demanding new approaches and innovation”, said Dr. Gary M. Vasey of ComTech. Topics covered will include CTRM in the Cloud, the promise of Blockchain, data visualization, automation and intra-day trading. The full agenda can be viewed online at the CTRM Conference website.

“Our collaboration with ComTech and the CTRM conference enables us to provide a strong platform for business and knowledge exchange on the CTRM/ETRM market segment. As technological developments gather pace we recognize a growing importance for knowledge exchange and discussions surrounding CTRM/ETRM, not only the energy branch but indeed across commodity groups. We look forward to welcoming you to Amsterdam in October for this year’s CTRM conference,” said Thomas Crabtree of Synergy.

Further details, including registration and sponsorship information, can be found at http://www.ctrmconference.com.

About Commodity Technology Advisory

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory) is the leading analyst organization covering the Energy and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) technology markets. Led by Patrick Reames and Dr. Gary M. Vasey, ComTech Advisory provides invaluable insights, backed by primary research and decades of experience, into the issues and trends affecting both the users and providers of the applications and services that are crucial for success in markets constantly roiled by globalization, regulation and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.comtechadvisory.com

About Synergy

Synergy is part of Clarion Events and the market leader in developing and organising high quality international conferences and exhibitions for, and in co-operation with, the electricity, gas and water sectors. The management team has over four decades of experience in delivering high value events in the European and Australasian markets. The multi-lingual, expert team works closely with regional advisory boards made up of leading utility experts to deliver cutting-edge content in the areas of Grid Optimisation, Renewables, Energy Storage, Smart Metering, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Energy Services & Efficiency, Energy Trading, Intelligent Buildings, Data Management, Analytics and IoT, Cyber Security, Smart Gas and Smart Water.