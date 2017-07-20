BERGEN CATHOLIC HIRES GREG TOAL AS TEACHER AND COACH

Bergen Catholic President Brother Brian Walsh, along with the entire Bergen Catholic community, is pleased to announce that on July 17, 2017, Mr. Greg Toal signed a contract to join the Faculty of the HEALTH AND LIFE CURRICULUM CLUSTER as a Physical Education Teacher and to be an Assistant Football Coach.

Coach Toal, who has won 16 State Titles and 2 National Titles in his storied 33-year coaching career, is the only North Jersey coach to win titles at 3 different schools (Hackensack, River Dell and Don Bosco). A coming home of sorts, Toal served at Bergen Catholic as an assistant coach to Tony Karcich in the 70s.

“We’re always chasing excellence in everything we do and this is a another step in that direction,” says Jack McGovern, Assistant Principal for Student Life. “We could not be more excited to have the opportunity to have Greg Toal return to Bergen Catholic. We think it’s a home run on all fronts.”

“There is nothing he hasn’t done on the football field, so to bring Greg to our program only augments what we are already offering, which we are very proud of to begin with,” says Crusader Head Football Coach Nunzio Campanile. Coaches Campanile and Toal have a relationship that dates back to when Campanile attended Coach Toal’s football camp at age 12. “And my father and Greg Toal coached in the same football league back then so we’ve known each other a long time,” he says. Later Campanile became Toal’s offensive coordinator at Don Bosco from 2000-2009, a ten year span where they won 110 games, 6 State Championships and a National Championship. “Coach Toal is just a high character guy, he’s coached literally thousands of kids, and has probably seen just about everything you can see on a football field, I think he will be a great influence on our players,” says Coach Campanile.

“The successful experience Greg has as a coach he also has as a teacher. We are as excited for him to join the Bergen Catholic faculty as we are for him to work with our kids on the playing field,” says Principal Tim McElhinney.

In January 2017, Former Coach Fred Stengel announced his intention of returning as an Assistant Coach. During his 22 seasons as Head Coach, Stengel won 9 State Championships.

