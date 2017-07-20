Kaulig speaks to press following the Certified Made in America Event. “It’s an honor to be able to help advance President Trump’s mission to put America first,” said Kaulig. “I hope to inspire other business leaders to move their manufacturing back to the U.S., and encourage them to create much needed jobs in this country.”

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Owner and President Matt Kaulig was recognized by the White House and President Donald Trump yesterday as part of Trump’s “Certified Made in America” event. The inaugural event recognized businesses that are committed to manufacturing and job creation in the United States.

Twenty companies that manufacture their products in the United States were invited to the White House for a roundtable discussion to highlight the importance of manufacturing products in American factories, using American workers. Kaulig and other business owners discussed ways to verify and protect Made in America products.

“It was such an awesome experience to meet with President Trump, Vice President Pence and their administration today at the White House for the roundtable discussion on verified Made in America products,” said Kaulig. “We talked a lot about branding ‘Made in America,” and how we can make buying American-made products, like LeafFilter, a priority for consumers in this country.”

While LeafFilter Gutter Protection is headquartered in Ohio, LeafFilter Gutter Protection’s impact on manufacturing and job creation spreads far beyond the state’s borders. The company includes over 40 offices, which employ more than 1,300 U.S. workers, and generated over $100 million in revenue in 2016. The micromesh gutter protection is manufactured in Plainwell, Michigan.

The Made in America initiative is part of the Trump administration’s effort to recognize American workers and companies. In a proclamation issued on Monday, Trump cited his efforts to support American business owners.

“My Administration recognizes the critical connection between a strong manufacturing base and a thriving economy,” said Trump. “I am committed to promoting American manufacturing, opening markets around the world for our producers, and protecting our businesses from unfair trade practices. And I am reducing job killing regulations and cutting taxes, making it more attractive than ever to do business in the United States.”

As a leader in job creation and American made products, Kaulig, who was recently named Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year, intends to keep LeafFilter purely American made to support job creation and manufacturing within the United States.

