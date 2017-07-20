Dedication of the Enfield Family Resource Center.

Goodwill Community Foundation, (GCF) donated washers and dryers to launch Halifax County Schools laundry program for all ten schools in the district. Last week, the program was launched district-wide with Halifax County School board members, staff, parents, students, elected officials and community partners dedicating the Family Resource Center located on the campus of adjoining schools, Inborden Elementary School and Enfield Middle Schools, where two sets of new washers and dryers are housed.

The washer and dryer initiative is an effort to increase student attendance and engagement. By meeting this basic need of having clean clothes, Halifax County Schools recognizes that there are external factors derailing efforts to educate its students.

“As we chart a new course for the district, we recognize that our children have basic needs that have to be met before they can actually learn reading, writing and arithmetic,” said Halifax County Schools Superintendent Eric Cunningham. “GCF has been a mighty force to help us address those basic needs. We appreciate their generous contribution as we move forward.”

“The work that has been done by the superintendent and the principals in creating this space is extraordinary,” said Rev. Dennis McLain, President of Goodwill Community Foundation. “They have taken a room that has been used for nothing to a space where kids can have dignity, where parents and families can have their kids taken care of in a manner that gives them the opportunity to take pride in themselves, pride in their community and pride in their school.”

Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF) donated $22,377 to Halifax County Schools to purchase washers and dryers. Because of the donation from GCF, all 10 Halifax County District schools will be outfitted with a set of commercial grade large capacity GE 7.2 cubic feet washer and dryer units with the capacity to launder more clothes per load than the standard size.

“I think the partnership between Goodwill Community Foundation and Halifax County Schools is awesome,” said Claude Cooper, Chairman, Board of Education, Halifax County Schools. “It gives our kids an opportunity for some things that without their assistance they could never have. So, I say thank you on behalf of the board of education.“

About Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®)

Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®) continues to be a leader in an era of change by providing the training required for the emerging world where technology is integrated into everyday life. The mission of GCF® is to create and provide education, employment and life enrichment opportunities regionally, nationally and internationally for people who desire to improve the quality of their lives.

The GCF Community Foundation, a Durham-based tax-exempt organization, provides employment, fresh produce and volunteer opportunities, family services for parents with children with disabilities and free accounting services to youth programs across eastern North Carolina. GCFLearnFree.org and GCFAprendeLibre.org have provided free lessons for over 555,000 people in North Carolina since 2010 to improve their technology, math and English skills.

All GCF programs are funded through revenue generated from the value of donated items to 40 Goodwill Community Foundation stores throughout eastern North Carolina. GCF employs more than 400 people who earn an average of $20 per hour with benefits at these stores. For more information on GCF®, visit http://www.GCFGlobal.org.