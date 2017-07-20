DX1 and MIC Offer the Only Integrated EMV Chip Card Technology

“DX1’s dealers will enjoy significant cost savings while also supporting the MIC’s efforts to preserve, protect and promote the motorcycle industry,” said Tim Buche, chief executive officer and president, Motorcycle Industry Council.

DX1, provider of the only complete dealership management platform in the powersports industry, has announced the availability of integrated EMV chip card terminals with MIC’s BankCard Program. Offered only through DX1 and the MIC, this is Verifone’s first EMV hardware/software credit card integration customized for powersports dealers.

“We applaud DX1’s decision to employ the fully integrated and turn-key MIC BankCard Program for its dealer management system,” said Tim Buche, chief executive officer and president, Motorcycle Industry Council. “DX1’s dealers will enjoy significant cost savings while also supporting the MIC’s efforts to preserve, protect and promote the motorcycle industry.”

The seamless integration between the DX1 platform and MIC BankCard Program facilitates secure transactions and efficient collection of data. Dealers utilizing the MIC BankCard Program and DX1’s complete dealership management platform will benefit from lower costs per transaction and more efficient credit card processing. Transactions are processed quickly and all data is automatically recorded in DX1.

Dealers will also receive free membership in the MIC, including exclusive access to over 50 exclusive statistical retail sales reports, consumer data and industry data reports and invitations to the annual Motorcycle Caucus Fly-In on Capitol Hill to meet with senators and congressmen about federal and state issues related to the powersports industry. Dealers can view the full suite of benefits of MIC membership here.

“Securing dealership transactions and data is becoming increasingly more important for dealers. With DX1, not only is your data secure, you own it. There are other vendors serving our industry that require dealers to surrender ownership of their data, and they’ll sell your data to third parties. DX1 protects your data, your customers’ information, and enables you to process transactions efficiently to grow your business,” said Jeff Littlejohn, president of DX1. “We are confident that the MIC BankCard Program will provide a solid counterpart to our dealership management platform.”

DX1 and the MIC will work hand in hand to increase engagement and involvement within the powersports industry, while providing the industry’s only credit card integration offered through Verifone.

Dealers who want more details on how to purchase EMV chip card terminals and sign up for the MIC BankCard Program can call 800-700-4391 or visit DX1app.com/MIC.