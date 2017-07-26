Micronotes Adds Another MIT Scientist To Advisory Board

Micronotes, Inc., an AI-enabled marketing automation company today announced that Rebecca Yale Taft has joined the Micronotes advisory board as a database expert. Taft joins a stable of luminaries in banking and technology serving as Micronotes advisors.

"Rebecca brings an impressive list of accomplishments in large-scale, multi-tenant, cloud-based database development and deployment to Micronotes," said Devon Kinkead, founder and CEO of Micronotes. "The architecture and performance of Micronotes’ database systems are central to our ability to enable our customers to fully leverage our machine learning systems to engage with, and learn from, their own digital customers. We’re very fortunate to have Rebecca’s expert guidance.”

“Micronotes is poised for very rapid growth, and I have expertise in high performance scalable database systems to help support that growth,” said Rebecca Taft of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. “I look forward to leveraging my years of database research and commercial experience to help the Micronotes team scale database operations to support large-scale machine learning for marketing technology operations.”

Rebecca Yale Taft joins the advisory board on the heels of last month’s appointment of Mark Sievewright to the Micronotes advisory board.

Micronotes is an AI-enabled cloud-based marketing automation company leveraging fast automated interviews to solve the digital engagement problem for ecommerce. A privately-held company, Micronotes is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

