London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is pleased to announce the availability of liability transfer waivers for Rent Manager users and their tenants through a new application programming interface (API) partnership with Renters Legal Liability LLC (RLL®).

“This partnership is a common-sense solution that empowers property owners by combining the technological power of Rent Manager and RLL’s risk transfer solution," said Paul Kaliades, President of Renters Legal Liability. "We expect that this partnership will provide our clients with innovation for years to come."

RLL’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW) offers a simple way for property owners and managers to protect themselves from residents' liability. RLL's risk solutions include options for multi-family apartments, single-family home rentals, student housing and condominium associations. RLL is a risk management tool that fulfills the tenant’s contractual obligation specified in the lease.

“Mitigating risk is a vital part of maintaining a company’s viability. One catastrophic event, without the proper coverage in place, could really affect the owner’s bottom line and cause significant financial repercussions,” shared Rent Manager Channel Partner Manager, Patrick O’Hearn. “Making liability coverage available, and integrated into the Rent Manager platform, is so important. We’re really pleased to be able to offer this to our users to help them safeguard their investments.”

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via the company’s Sentry Data Center.

LCS also provides complete network design, implementation and support services, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions.

With more than 20,000 users, LCS combines best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information about LCS, please call 800-669-0871 or visit LCS.com.

About Renters Legal Liability LLC

RLL is the leading provider of renter property damage liability protection. Property owners/managers are the named insured, eliminating any subrogation issues. The PDLW is a risk management tool that fulfills the tenant's contractual obligation specified in the lease. When a tenant signs a PDLW agreement, the contractual obligation to protect the manager/owner from tenant-caused damage is fulfilled. Visit us at http://www.rllinsure.com.

