Urologic Consultants’ CFO Bandana Jha Named 2017 CFO of the Year

Hold to a strong set of values while encouraging passion and innovation in your team. That leads to solutions that benefit patients, employees and your financial stability.

Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bandana Jha, was named a Philadelphia Business Journal 2017 CFO of the Year. Jha and the other 22 award winners received the awards at a ceremony on July 13 with 349 attendees at the Crystal Tea Room. Each year the publication honors CFOs headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area deemed to have excelled in their role as financial stewards of their organizations.

“The Philadelphia Business Journal CFO of the Year Awards honor the best and the brightest: these executives exemplify the professionalism, integrity, resilience, and the mastery of the financial and people skills that make a great CFO,” said Craig Ey, Editor in Chief of the Journal.

In her speech, Urologic Consultants CFO Bandana Jha emphasized the importance of following a strong set of values while encouraging and recognizing passion and innovation in your team. “It was exciting to be included among and share ideas with so many talented financial executives. I am proud to be recognized with this exceptional group of honorees,” Jha remarked.

“In healthcare, we face a unique and complex set of new financial and operational challenges. That is why we are especially proud that our CFO, Bandana Jha, has been honored as a Philadelphia Business Journal CFO of the Year winner,” said Dr. Laurence Belkoff, Managing Partner of Urologic Consultants. “In her role as CFO, she has improved business processes and expanded patient services while ensuring financial sustainability.”

Jha joined Urologic Consultants in 2015 as CFO. In 2016, she was also named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Prior to joining Urologic Consultants, she had management experience with healthcare and human services organizations as well as account service experience with both mid-size and small accounting firms. Jha has a degree in accounting from Temple University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Urologic Consultants provides advanced Urology care at seven offices in Philadelphia, East Norriton and Bala Cynwyd. To learn more about Urologic Consultants of Southeastern Pennsylvania, visit http://www.MyUroDoc.com.