Compare.com Adds GoAuto to Comparison Website

Compare.com, the most accurate way to compare car insurance, will now return insurance quotes from GoAuto Insurance. GoAuto Insurance is now available on Compare.com to customers in Nevada.

Compare.com works with over 100 auto insurance brands nationally to provide real-time quote comparisons in every state except Alaska. Users can enter their information, such as car and driver details and insurance history, to receive real rates from Compare.com’s trusted insurance partners. What makes Compare.com unique is that their free service produces real prices, which consumers may lock-in and buy directly through the company of their choice. Compare.com is also unaffiliated with any insurance company, so the quotes are unbiased.

“At Compare.com, we are focused on providing as many great insurance options as possible to our consumers,” Compare.com CEO Andrew Rose said. “GoAuto Insurance aims to offer everyone affordable car insurance, which is sure to benefit our customers in Nevada. Plus, they have offices to help those people who like having a local agent. We anticipate this being a great partnership that will help many people save on car insurance.”

“We set out to sell people affordable car insurance without skimping on coverage,” GoAuto CEO Greg Tramontin said. “GoAuto keeps our costs down by investing in marketing directly to consumers. Compare.com matches our value proposition, as they drive low-cost, high-intent customers to our company. We can then provide these customers with excellent prices and customer service.”

GoAuto was founded in 2009 by Greg Tramontin, who is the recognizable face and voice behind the company. The company believes in listening to their customers, and focuses on understand their needs and matching them with the right level of coverage. With a bilingual staff and a fast claims department that is ready to help their customers, GoAuto combines a low-cost business model with high quality service. GoAuto makes its service affordable by selling directly to consumers and cutting out commission costs. GoAuto also offers flexible payment options to better serve people who may need it.

To find out if GoAuto is the best auto insurance company for you, compare car insurance prices at http://www.compare.com.

About Compare.com

Compare.com is a limited liability corporation headquartered in Richmond, VA, majority owned by the Admiral Group, LLC, the UK’s second largest auto insurer and a member of the FTSE 100. Currently offering car insurance comparison services for US consumers in 49 states, Compare.com allows consumers to fill out a single form and get multiple quotes from trusted auto insurers. Through simple side-by-side comparison, Compare.com makes finding the best available rates on car insurance easy.

About GoAuto

GoAuto is a family-oriented company that believes everyone who needs auto insurance should be able to have access to it at an affordable price. Many insurance companies use commissioned agents, but at GoAuto you buy direct and that saves you money. GoAuto helps you decide what coverage you want and need without trying to sell you expensive add-ons. GoAuto only sell auto insurance, which makes them the best in the business.