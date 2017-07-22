Leads you can count on - National List Services The convenience and power of being able to search, order, and download records from major leading data files from industry giants like MCH Str

Bellevue, NE: National List Services (NLS), a division of First Direct, recently added a new National U.S. Business Database to its online search & delivery count system at http://www.NationalListCounts.com. The addition of this highly-anticipated B2B lead generation database is a continuation of NLS’s vision to seek and develop good relationships with leading compilers as to provide the most ethical and accurate lead data to marketers in a real-time, one-stop search and delivery online platform.

Internal marketing teams and external agencies rely on accurate lead and prospect data for maximizing conversions and minimizing wasted spend. With omni-channel and right-time marketing quickly becoming the standards for high-performance campaigns, providing marketers with the right data is essential to their businesses and our industry.

Joel Buhr, President of National List Services: “I’m excited to add another quality database to our count system simply because of what it means to our customers. The convenience and power of being able to search, order, and download records from major leading data files from industry giants like MCH Strategic Data, a leader in the B2i space, on one online system is a tremendous value to marketers searching for and comparing data required for their unique needs.”

“Partnering with National List Services made sense to us because of our shared passion for supporting marketers with accurate, result-generating data.” said Angela Ridpath, VP of Marketing of MCH. “We take great care to understand the nuances of institutions to build a superior data source for healthcare marketers; and providing our databases on their [NLS] platform allows us to reach more marketers looking for the right data.”

About National List Services: National List Services provides the most complete access to the nation's leading compiled Saturation, Consumer, Business, Automotive, and Specialty List Segments. All made available on the most robust 24/7 count system found at http://www.nationallistcounts.com and supported by our experienced support team. Get the best list recommendations, the best service to solve today's tough marketing challenges.