PR News is accepting entries for its annual Rising Stars Awards, a program that recognizes budding professionals and creative practitioners in the communications industry. The entry deadline is Friday, July 28, 2017. The late deadline is August 4, 2017.

This program casts a spotlight on innovative communications, marketing, PR and social media professionals under the age of 30. Last year, PR News honored professionals from companies such as Samsung, Levick, Yahoo, ESPN, Hill + Knowlton, Time Inc. and Weber Shanwick.

For more information, visit PR News’ website: http://www.prnewsonline.com/Rising-PR-Stars2017

Young professionals may enter themselves for consideration, or bosses, mentors and colleagues may nominate on their behalf. Nominees must be a practicing communications professional at any of the following: a corporation, PR firm, nonprofit/association, educational institution or government organization. This program is open to professionals worldwide. The entry deadline is July 28 and the late deadline is August 4.

Finalists of PR News’ Rising Stars Awards will be notified in November, and winners will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on December 5 in Washington D.C.

To learn more and start an entry, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/Rising-PR-Stars2017

For questions related to PR News’ Rising PR Stars Awards or the entry process, reach out to Carla Stubbs at cstubbs(at)accessintel(dot)com or 301-354-1810.

