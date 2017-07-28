Lowepro Continues to Evolve the Photo Bag with Updated Nova Series

Lowepro, a company with a 50-year reputation in creating protective gear-carrying solutions, today announced the next generation of their timeless shoulder bags, the Nova Series. The updated family of bags features upgrades to fabric and trim while maintaining the gear protection and premium features of the original design.

“Generations have trusted the Nova bag to provide portable protection for the cameras they love,” said Michelle Erbs, Marketing Director for Lowepro. “This redesigned line stays true to the bag’s core elements and brings an updated look with new fabric to provide extra durability for gear.”

Each new bag in this iconic line features full padding, an All Weather AW Cover™ and waterproof zipper to provide premium protection from the elements. Customizable, flexible interior design with movable dividers delivers secure gear organization for the ultimate portable experience. New durable reinforced handles and adjustable, removable padded shoulder straps enhance comfort while on-the-go. Mesh side pockets on each bag enable shoulder strap storage or quick access to smaller items.

The updated Nova Series of bags includes four shoulder bags in assorted sizes, each available in black and Pixel Camo:



Nova 140 AW II ($49.95 US MSRP) This lightweight bag holds a compact DSLR camera with attached 17-85 mm lens or compact drone, flash, cables and chargers, and protects cell phones with a designated interior pocket. Belt loops offer added versatility and carrying options.

Nova 160 AW II ($59.95 US MSRP) This bag holds a DSLR camera with attached 17-85 mm lens or compact photo drone, one to two additional lenses, flash, cables and chargers, and protects cell phones and memory cards with a designated interior pocket. Belt loops offer added versatility and carrying options. A rear zip pocket provides easy access to ID, manual or passport.

Nova 170 AW II ($69.95 US MSRP) This bag holds a DSLR camera with attached 24-105mm lens or compact photo drone, one to two additional lenses, flash, cables and chargers, and protects cell phones and memory cards with a designated interior pocket. A trolley sleeve makes pairing with your rolling luggage a breeze. A rear zip pocket provides easy access to ID, manual or passport.

Nova 180 AW II ($79.95 US MSRP) This bag holds a DSLR camera with attached 24-105 mm lens or compact photo drone, three to four additional lenses, flash, cables, chargers and protects cell phones and memory cards with designated interior pocket. A trolley sleeve and rear zip pocket provides easy access to ID, manual or passport.

For more information about Nova Series, including purchasing, please visit: http://www.lowepro.com/nova.

ABOUT LOWEPRO

The trusted leader in gear protection. Lowepro specialized backpacks, cases and camera bags have been an essential part of countless adventures through every climate and condition over the last 50 years. Our evolutionary designs elevate the way you carry, protect and organize your gear. To learn more, please visit http://www.lowepro.com.