Every family has their own traditions, symbols, or creeds. For the Rego family, they have their Wolf Pack. Peter and his wife used to refer to themselves as 'lone wolves' before they met, and they said the day they got married would be the day they became a wolf pack. As they had children, the wolf pack began to grow until it was complete with the five of them; the Rego Wolf Pack. They wished that they could find a way to capture that moment forever. That's when they came in contact with Big Statues.

The Rego family felt that a custom bronze wolf pack statue would be a terrific way to both capture the beautiful blessings of the moment and leave a legacy statue that could live on throughout the generations. Rego called up Big Statues the next day and pitched to them his idea. Matt Glenn, President of Big Statues, and his team created custom sketches of the envisioned statue to bring to life their family symbol. "The Rego Wolf Pack statue accomplished exactly what we were looking for" stated Pete. "It captures the beautiful blessings of the moment, and leaves a legacy statue that will be passed from child to child."

The stunning bronze statue is comprised of two life size adult wolves, and three cubs, all of which are perched on different staggering levels of a seven foot tall rock mountain. Each individual wolf is sculpted with such mesmerizing detail, they seem to appear real. With this timeless sculpture now in place, the Rego family can be assured that their wolf pack tradition will carry on forever throughout all generations of time.