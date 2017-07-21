Surge, LLC, a leading onshore software consulting firm offering America’s best software engineers, on demand, at an affordable price, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Surge was founded by Matt MacKay, a former software engineer, on July 19, 2007. When starting Surge, Matt wanted to create a different kind of company, one that gave people flexibility but still had high expectations.

When the company was formed it was the early days of telecommuting and Surge was one of the first companies to offer 100% telecommuting to everyone in the company. Surge has been one of the most successful pure telecommuting companies in the world.

“Most senior-level, responsible, software professionals, which describes everyone here at Surge, are more productive working remotely. There are less distractions and interruptions, less time commuting, more time 'in the coding zone,' and you can work when and where you are most productive,” said Matt MacKay, CEO.

Boasting an impressive client list that includes some of the largest companies and well-known brands in the world such as Under Armour, McKesson, Stanley Black & Decker, Discovery, Marsh & McLennan, Verizon, and Ralph

Lauren, Surge has solidified itself as the top choice in onshore outsourcing.

This milestone comes at a time that Surge was named to the INC 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies for the sixth straight year, putting Surge in the top 10% of an already elite list, and achieving Honor Roll status. With a staggering growth rate of over 550% over the past three years, the company employs more than 275 senior level software professionals in the U.S. and Canada. Surge’s proprietary recruiting and staffing process ensures that when you hire Surge you are hiring the best in software design, development, testing, and agile project management.

Surge’s list of accomplishments are only secondary to the fact that its staff love working at Surge. Surge has a voluntary attrition rate of less than 5%, which is well below the industry average.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Surge’s management team sent pizzas to all 275 staff and had a virtual pizza party as well as prize giveaways that included drones, digital cameras, and paid vacations to Disney World.