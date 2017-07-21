Genscape is thrilled to have Peter on board, as we look forward to many exciting developments and expansions in our Maritime businesss - Anton Bakharevski, Managing Director of Genscape Maritime

Genscape, a leading global provider of timely data and intelligence for commodity and energy markets, today announced that Peter Andersen has joined the Maritime group as the Senior Director of Maritime Business Development.

Coming from Q88 LLC, where he held the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Peter brings more than 35 years of maritime domain expertise to Genscape. Peter’s role will focus on building business partnerships, outbound market engagement, new market development, and thought leadership.

“Genscape is thrilled to have Peter on board, as we look forward to many exciting developments and expansions in our Maritime business,” said Anton Bakharevski, Managing Director of Maritime.

Prior to Q88 LLC, Peter held a number of positions within the maritime and software industries, including 12 years as the Head of Division at BIMCO, and five years at Inchcape Shipping Services in various roles, including Senior Vice President of Global Services for Inchcape’s hub agency division. Peter has extensive experience from maritime software companies and was among the founders of Trigonal Ltd., the London-based provider of maritime database and messaging solutions.

“I’m excited to join Genscape, who has successfully demonstrated its leadership in the capture and analysis of commodity and energy trading data,” Peter said, adding, “Commercial strategies driven by analysis of comprehensive, disparate data-sets are increasingly being introduced by forward-thinking shipping companies. I look forward to supporting this evolution by extending Genscape Maritime’s network with like-minded companies in the maritime space.”

About Genscape

Genscape is a leading global provider of real-time data and intelligence for commodity and energy markets, driven to improve market transparency and efficiency. With a network of thousands of patented monitors, sensors, and satellites strategically deployed worldwide, Genscape is unique in its ability to collect and report proprietary market fundamentals in real-time or near real-time. Genscape delivers innovative solutions across a number of asset classes including: Oil, Power, Natural Gas and LNG, Agriculture, Petrochemical and NGLs, Maritime, and Renewables. Genscape clients often gain important insights, improve risk management, or increase operational efficiency.

Genscape Maritime, powered by the industry-leading Vesseltracker™ AIS network, delivers exceptional transparency and insight into global vessel movements and activities, providing the market with an unrivaled understanding of the global commodity supply chain. With 500 million messages processed every day, Genscape tracks more than 144,000 vessels in near-real-time daily, with more than 98 percent of the data originating from a privately-owned and operated terrestrial AIS antenna network. Activity analysis of all of this allows Genscape to create compelling products on top of raw AIS data, such as tracking global commodity movement and storage to a high degree of accuracy. For more information, please visit: http://www.genscape.com

For all press inquiries please contact:

Caitlin Mann

Marketing Communications Manager

Office: +1 617 790 0963

cmann(at)genscape(dot)com