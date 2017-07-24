The Tru Optik-comScore collaboration connects OTT and linear TV in a way that is extremely helpful in coordinating advertising across channels, and will yield new insights for how to get the most from TV advertising in a digital age.

Tru Optik, the audience intelligence and data-management platform built for over-the-top (OTT) television, and comScore, a leading cross-platform measurement and analytics company, today announced a collaboration to improve in-target performance for OTT advertisers and publishers. Clients can now use comScore demographics to inform campaign activation through the Tru Optik OTT Marketing Cloud, to help improve their in-target performance against comScore validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) measurement. The OTT Marketing Cloud is the only audience measurement, activation, and attribution system that currently works across the entire OTT ecosystem, including Connected TV.

This integration of comScore insights into Tru Optik brings a familiar standard to the growing domain of OTT advertising, and more importantly creates a bridge between OTT - which many see as the future of television - and linear TV, which still accounts for the bulk of TV ad spending and digital media.

“Advertisers and media companies are still figuring out how OTT, linear TV and digital can best work together to enhance the reach and performance of ad campaigns,” said David Wiesenfeld, Chief Strategist at Tru Optik. “The Tru Optik-comScore collaboration connects OTT and linear TV in a way that is extremely helpful in coordinating advertising across channels, and will yield new insights for how to get the most from TV advertising in a digital age.”

One of OTT’s attractions is the ability to use “advanced targeting,” which allows advertisers to reach consumers based on factors like purchase habits and lifestyle, in addition to demographics which historically have been the basis of linear TV targeting. Tru Optik CEO Andre Swanston is quick to point out that the comScore collaboration is an all-around win for OTT advertisers. “Tru Optik’s partnership with comScore offers a common framework for targeting ad campaigns across OTT in pre-bid using the same independent comScore vCE data that they use in-flight to monitor performance. Within that framework, advertisers can inform advanced targeting, dynamic creative, flexible buys, and other capabilities unique to OTT while confidently reaching the right audience,” said Swanston.

“Our collaboration with Tru Optik offers our mutual clients a more comprehensive, data-driven solution for advertising on OTT platforms,” said Dan Hess, Executive Vice President of Products at comScore. “Through this integration, our clients can use the same age and gender demographics they’re already using for TV and digital media throughout the planning, activation and evaluation phases on OTT – helping them truly realize the vision of cross-platform marketing.”

Tru Optik and comScore have adopted strong privacy protocols that include clear consumer opt-out mechanisms, masking of all personally identifiable information, and transparency regarding the data we collect and how it is used by our clients.

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik is a digital media intelligence company providing audience insight and advertising solutions that empower brand marketers and media companies to fully monetize audience and consumer demand. Armed with advanced technology, the largest dataset of global over-the-top (OTT) media consumption, and unmatched focus, Tru Optik has built the only audience measurement and data-management platform that works across the entire OTT ecosystem, including Connected TV. Tru Optik is the preferred partner of many of the world’s largest media companies, brands, and agencies as they navigate the millennial-led shift to OTT.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. (OTC: SCOR) is a leading cross-platform measurement company that precisely measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our unmatched data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers’ multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 75 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.