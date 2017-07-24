Juggling the back to School Night Schedule is a thing of the past with Logical Parent Teacher Scheduler!

Computer Logic Group announces it's latest module Logical Parent Teacher Conference Scheduler for PowerSchool at the National PSUG even in Vegas this morning.

Fully integrated within the Powerschool ® student information system, the Logical Parent Teacher Scheduler allows parents to schedule meetings with teachers based upon time slots created by the local administrator. Back to School Night scheduling becomes an automated process allowing parents or guardians to schedule time with their child’s teacher through an easy-to-use browser-based interface that’s fully secure and integrated into PowerSchool®!

School Administrators allot blocks of time based upon parameters they define and can control availability and block out sections. Parents login using their existing credentials and can see available slots to schedule their meeting. Administrators can determine a time when they “lock’ the scheduling process and teachers print their final schedule.

Teachers are often frustrated by trying to schedule multiple meetings for back to school nights, while parents can’t see available blocks of meeting time available for conferences. Communications between parents and teachers can be difficult with differences in work schedules and rescheduling is always a challenge. Avoid the constant back and forth communication and let Logical Parent Teacher Scheduler do the work.

No additional applications are necessary and this module works directly within PowerSchool® with no exporting or importing of information required. One time pricing is on a per student basis, and as low as 80 cents per student, with annual maintenance agreements available.

Computer Logic Group Inc., which was founded in 1988, offers a wide variety of services and products exclusively for the education market. Computer Logic Group is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. For information about Computer Logic Group services, contact Robert Springer at (888) 466-5775 or visit us at ComputerLogicGroup.Com