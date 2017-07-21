MedVet Expands Specialty and Emergency Services to Akron

Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Medical Officer said, “MedVet Akron will continue to provide existing specialty services of Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Rehabilitation, and Surgery."

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets is pleased to announce its expansion into Akron, Ohio with the addition of the Akron Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center (AVREC) which is now called MedVet Akron. This partnership will provide local veterinarians continued support and access to specialty and emergency veterinary care in the greater Akron community.

“We are very excited to be expanding in the Akron community,” said MedVet President and CEO,Dr. Eric Schertel. “Area veterinarians and pet owners have trusted the Akron Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center to provide specialty care for their pets and MedVet will continue to deliver the highest level of compassionate medical care.” Very much like AVREC, MedVet has a long-standing commitment to veterinary ownership and leadership.

Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Medical Officer said, “MedVet Akron will continue to provide existing specialty services of Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Rehabilitation, and Surgery. In addition, we look forward to continued onsite services from Dermatology For Animals, Eye Care For Animals®, Antech Laboratories, and VetRad Imaging. Our goal in this partnership is to fuse the strength, expertise and reputation of the Akron Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center with MedVet’s well-known emergency and specialty healthcare experience to provide the highest quality of care to local veterinary practices, pets and their families.”

MedVet operates a network of seventeen medical centers in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas, and is committed to delivering the highest quality, most compassionate specialty and emergency veterinary care available in the nation.

About MedVet:

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets, with headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, is a widely recognized and growing group of emergency and specialty referral veterinary hospitals committed to leading specialty healthcare for pets. MedVet is employee owned, veterinary led, and provides specialty as well as emergency services, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. More than 100,000 dogs and cats are treated annually at MedVet’s expanding network of medical centers across the country. MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets was named the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Accredited Referral Practice of the Year for 2014 and 2016, the only group of practices to receive this award twice. For more information on MedVet’s network of medical centers, visit http://www.medvetforpets.com.

Media Inquiries:

For photos and/or interviews, please contact:

Carmin Gade, Chief Experience Officer

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets

(614) 505-7576

carmin.gade(at)medvetforpets(dot)com