The iaedp™ Foundation Announces Call for Proposals for 2018 Symposium

With just over two weeks remaining for submission, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation™ (iaedp) announces a final Call for Proposals for its 2018 annual Symposium slated for March 22 – 25 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni at ChampionsGate. Deadline for submission is July 31, 2017.

The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the eating disorder client’s journey-- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery.

According to Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation, iaedp™ seeks treatment providers from all disciplines to convert ongoing research, brain imaging and treatment updates into meaningful eating disorder treatment protocols.

“Our focus is to search for those special and innovative proposals which help clinicians in all eating disorder treatment settings,” said Harken.

The iaedp™ Foundation asks that professionals include experiential or interactive components in their presentations. Preference is given to unique presentations offered for the first time.

“At iaedp, our intention is to provide training to as many professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about eating disorders,” says Harken. “The iaedp Foundation certification programs are designed by treatment professionals to work for all treatment experts working in therapeutic settings.”

More information about all aspects of the Call for Proposals and the 2018 Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.

About iaedp: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. Registration information for the 2017 iaedp Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.