The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals ™(iaedp), the leading provider of education and training standards for healthcare treatment providers, offers healthcare professionals a unique aspect of training in preparation for competency for Traditional Certification: the iaedp™ Core Curriculum.

Presented as either online or as a 2-day, pre-symposium workshop at its annual Symposium, iaedp™’s Core Curriculum includes four courses: Course 1 – Introduction to Eating Disorders; Course 2 – Treatment Modalities for Eating Disorders Course; 3 – Medical Aspects of Eating Disorders; and Course 4 – Nutritional Aspects of Eating Disorders.

“The iaedp™ Core Curriculum is designed to accomplish two goals,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation. “The first goal is to endow the candidate with practical, graduate‐level knowledge considered essential to eating disorder expertise, and the second is to prepare a candidate to successfully pass the iaedp™ Certification Examination.”

Candidates for the CEDS (Certified Eating Disorders Specialist), CEDRD (Certified Eating Disorders Registered Dietitian), CEDCAT (Certified Eating Disorders Creative Arts Therapist) or CEDRN (Certified Eating Disorders Registered Nurse) must satisfactorily complete all four Core Courses.

Following successful completion of the Core Courses, a healthcare candidate is ready for the iaedp™ Certification Examination, the comprehensive demonstration of competency in eating disorder expertise. A candidate is eligible for three attempts to pass the exam and a passing score is valid for two years upon completion.

With successful completion and passing of the Certification Examination, combined with a completed and approved application for the CEDS, CEDRD, CEDCAT or CEDRN, iaedp™ awards candidates with certification.

“At this point, by meeting iaedp’s™ specific standards,” adds Harken, “a candidate is eligible to join the influential group of healthcare professionals in North America who have demonstrated eating disorder expertise and commitment.”

About the iaedp Foundation: Established in 1985, iaedp™ is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp, visit http://www.iaedp.com.