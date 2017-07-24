KanTime Software Launches HIPAA Secure Messaging Feature

“Providing HIPAA secure communication for caregivers and back office staff allows multiple parties to be involved in confidential conversations, which then in turn enhances workflows, increases productivity, and reduces costs for the provider."

KanTime Software, the fastest growing home health and hospice software in the nation, has recently launched a HIPAA secure messaging feature within it’s mobile point of care solution, KanTime ICE. The HIPAA compliant messaging feature enables an open flow of communication between authorized users while safeguarding ePHI. Users can access the feature from a desktop computer or mobile device, enabling them to receive information about patients “on-the-go” with secure texting.

In order to ensure the protection of ePHI, KanTime has incorporated several safety mechanisms. First, administrative controls ensure the integrity of ePHI, both at rest and in transit, with safeguards in place to prevent unauthorized access. Permission to enable the HIPAA compliant texting feature to employees is controlled centrally by the administrator and accesses can be revoked instantly. Additionally, the disappearing text feature allows you to assign messages a lifespan, so that messages are automatically deleted after a predetermined amount of time. Furthermore, the administrator has the ability to remotely wipe sensitive data if a mobile device is stolen or lost.

“Providing HIPAA secure communication for caregivers and back office staff allows multiple parties to be involved in confidential conversations, which then in turn enhances workflows, increases productivity, and reduces costs for the provider,” said Rachana V., VP of Product Development.

Users can easily see which contacts are online and which are offline and even send messages to contacts that are offline. Delivery notifications and read receipts confirm delivery of and read messages to the intended recipients, eliminating the need for follow-up emails and phone tag. Users can also create groups on the fly to improve collaboration and even upload attachments such as photos, voice notes, PDFs, and other common file types.

With HIPAA compliant messaging, users can collaborate quickly and easily all the while knowing that their communication is protected.