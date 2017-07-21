Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ We have the maturity and experience to provide the same service levels, infrastructure and security as the largest and most respected contact center outsourcers in the market with the flexibility and creativity of a boutique provider.

Knoah Solutions, Inc., a global business process outsourcing company, today announced that it has been recognized as an Aspirant among Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) Providers by the Everest Group in its report titled "CCO - Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2017."

“We are very proud and happy to receive this recognition from Everest Group for the second consecutive year. Our continued investment in Digital engagement solutions combined with AI Technology and cutting edge analytics are helping us and our clients stay on the forefront of customer experience trends and best practices,” said Sri Myneni, chief executive officer and co-founder of Knoah Solutions.

Everest Group is a management consulting and research firm specializing in helping their clients make significant decisions based on objective data and insights. In that vein, Everest bases the CCO PEAK Matrix™ research on three principal sources of proprietary information: a database of over 2500 contact center outsourcing contracts, updated annually; a database of the operational capabilities of thirty or more contact center outsourcing providers, updated annually; and buyer surveys and interactions. The report “provides insights on the changing market dynamics, service provider delivery capabilities, and Everest Group’s remarks on service providers’ key strengths and areas of improvement.”

“We have the maturity and experience to provide the same service levels, infrastructure and security as the largest and most respected contact center outsourcers in the market with the flexibility and creativity of a boutique provider. It’s a powerful combination for our clients and it is encouraging to be recognized for it,” said Ralph Barletta, executive vice president and co-founder of Knoah Solutions.

Read more about the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ for Contact Center Outsourcing: http://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2017-1-R-2219/Marketing.

About Knoah Solutions:

Whether you are a Fortune 500 company or an SMB, Knoah Solutions’ global BPO services create memorable experiences that matter to your brand. Our customizable and flexible, multichannel customer engagement solutions help you meet the needs and challenges of each of your customers through voice, chat, email and social media. Our award-winning, TotalAssurance performance improvement solution allows you to uncover factors that are affecting the quality of your customer interactions. And it is all powered by our proprietary WFO tool, KnoahsARK. Knoah has the adaptability that big companies can’t provide and a level of competency and scale that smaller companies can’t deliver on. Knoah’s innovative and consultative approach has repeatedly earned us awards and recognition from independent review bodies like IAOP.

For more information about us, please visit http://www.knoah.com.