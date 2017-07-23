Winter 2017/18: airberlin introduces more flights from the USA this winter

Germany's second-largest airline is set to offer more intercontinental flights than ever before during the upcoming winter season. "We are continuing to expand our Dusseldorf services and plan to station twelve rather than eleven long-haul aircraft at this airport from the start of the winter schedule. These will be used to provide additional flights between Germany and the USA," says airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann.

More flights to Europe

airberlin will continue to reposition itself as a network carrier in the 2017/18 winter schedule and has expanded its long-range flights from and to the US compared to the previous year. As a result, airberlin is once again expanding its market leadership as the largest provider of long-haul flights in its German hubs Dusseldorf and Berlin, with 63 percent more flights in Dusseldorf and 13 percent more in Berlin compared to the previous year.

The route from San Francisco to Berlin is being included in airberlin's winter schedule this year for the first time. The service from Orlando to Dusseldorf which commenced in May will now be offered year round, making it an integral part of airberlin's winter schedule for the first time. This coming winter, airberlin will operate a total of 39 flights from North America to Dusseldorf its main international hub in Germany. Dusseldorf offers quick and easy connections to cities throughout Europe making it an airport that is user friendly and less congested than other major European airports Other US gateways to Dusseldorf in winter are Fort Myers, Los Angeles, Miami and New York (JFK).

airberlin will also provide additional flight frequency from Miami and fly five times a week to Berlin-Tegel, Germany’s vibrant capital offering world-class museums and numerous historic sites- airberlin will offer six flights from Chicago each week, which is one more than last winter. airberlin is therefore offering 18 flights from the USA to Berlin-Tegel this coming winter.

Comfort on board

Airbus A330-200 jets are used for all airberlin long-haul flights. Each aircraft has a business class section with 19 FullFlat Seats. Guests enjoy exclusive service and selected premium-quality food and beverages. airberlin also places great emphasis on comfort in economy class: each of the 46 XL seats allow airberlin guests to enjoy 20% more legroom - the most generous space between each seat of all transatlantic flights in the industry.

Passengers who have booked a long-haul flight in economy class with airberlin can use the airgusto restaurant service as a tasty alternative to regular catering up to twelve hours before departure: Depending on the departure airport, guests can choose from a variety of menus from various trendy Berlin or Dusseldorf restaurants. Orders must be placed up to 12 hours before departure using the booking number on iFleat.com or via the free iFleat app. For more information about the restaurant service, please contact airberlin.com/airgusto.

All of these additional connections from the US for winter 2017/18 are available for booking immediately. Tickets can be booked at http://www.airberlin.com, by telephone at 1-(917) 261-3165 (local rates apply) and through travel agents.

About airberlin

As one of Europe's largest network airlines, airberlin focuses on extremely frequent domestic flights and on services between a number of major European cities and its Berlin-Tegel and Dusseldorf hubs, from where the airline also operates long-haul flights to the US, Caribbean and Middle East. airberlin carried approximately 28.9 million passengers in 2016 and its fleet is among the most modern and eco-efficient in Europe. airberlin is a member of the oneworld® airline alliance, co-founder of Etihad Airways Partners and a strategic partner of Etihad Airways, which has a 29.21 percent share in airberlin. topbonus, the frequent flyer programme of airberlin, has more than 4.3 million members.

Press contact

Melanie Schyja

Press officer

Tel.: +49 30 3434 1500

Email: melanie.schyja(at)airberlin(dot)com

http://www.airberlin.com

On behalf of airberlin

Madeleine Vogelsang

Media Relations Representative USA & Canada

Phone: 1-917-971-6213

Email: mvogelsang(at)zcomgroup(dot)org