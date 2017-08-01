The PMCP Alumni Network Launches a New Website

The Project Management Certificate Program Alumni Network helps bring people together and offer mutual support. The group also fosters opportunities for further learning and experience.

San Diego, CA - The Project Management Certificate Program Alumni Network is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new website. Members of the PMCP Alumni Network can visit pmcpalumnisd.com for news, updates, event information, and links to social media accounts. The new website offers dynamic opportunities for connection and engagement among San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) alumni.

The new PMCP Alumni Network website was developed and designed by Einstein Corporate, a web marketing company based in San Diego.

An Eye-catching Responsive Design

The PMCP Alumni Network website was made with the modern web user in mind. The design and color scheme is attractive and sleek, making pages easy to read without clutter or confusion.

The website also features responsive design, allowing people to view pages without hassle whether they're on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The images, text, and overall layout adjust to the user's device for simplicity and convenience.

Intuitive Navigation and Browsing

Good websites allow visitors to find the information they need as quickly and easily as possible. The PMCP Alumni Network website was developed with this in mind. A menu is accessible at the top of the browser, allowing users to access the exact page they're looking for without getting lost in a digital labyrinth.

Scrolling down to the bottom of each page allows users to access the sitemap, which lists all of the accessible pages and subpages on the website.

Reach Out to the PMCP with Ease

There are many ways to get in touch with the PMCP Alumni Network. Each page of the website includes the group's phone number as well as a contact form for emailing comments and questions. If needed, users can also pinpoint the location of the PMCP Alumni Network. This is convenient for anyone looking for directions to the office or a mailing address.

Stay Updated on the PMCP Event Page

The new website features a page for PMCP Alumni Network events. The event page will be regularly updated, letting people know about exclusive opportunities to meet one another and hear insights from experienced project managers, consultants, and career strategists based in San Diego.

A Blog for Updates and New Information

In addition to the event page, the website will feature a PMCP Alumni Network blog. The blog will cover a myriad of topics, including events, Alumni Network news, messages from instructors, career and internship opportunities, and much more.

Connect with the PMCP on Social Media

The PMCP Alumni Network has also launched pages on various social media platforms. This allows members of the Alumni Network to connect with one another via Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Alumni of the PMCP program are encouraged to like, follow, or connect with the group on these social media platforms. Additional updates and messages may be posted on these social media sites.

About the PMCP Alumni Network

The Project Management Certificate Program Alumni Network helps bring people together and offer mutual support. The group also fosters opportunities for further learning and experience. The PMCP Alumni Network is open at no additional cost to those who have completed SDCE's Project Management program.

The goal of the PMCP Alumni Network is to encourage professional excellence, facilitate networking opportunities, and further the career development of its members.

Contact the PMCP Alumni Network

For more information on matters related to events and news associated with the Project Management Certificate Program, interested parties are encouraged to contact the PMCP Alumni Network. The PMCP Alumni Network can be reached directly using the information provided below.

Project Management Certificate Program Alumni Network

8355 Aero Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

(619) 388-1800