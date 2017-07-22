Attorney Big Al, Alon Barzakay Road rage is startlingly common in our culture. The tendency to get angry in stressful situations is normal, but expressing that anger in a way that endangers others is never acceptable behavior.

According to data from the National Highway Patrol and a team of independent researchers, summer is the most common time of the year for road rage incidents. A spike in accidents this year has concerned all of the offices of Attorney Big Al from 1-800-HURT-123, and they urge drivers to exercise caution and care on the roads to avoid getting into an incident.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has reported a rise in aggressive driving in America since 2004, a rate which includes commuter violence issues. Additionally, road rage incidents that involve guns have doubled since 2016, according to an independent nonprofit that reports on gun violence. There were more than 1,300 road rage encounters where drivers brought out weapons in the confrontation, and 146 of those confrontations occurred in Florida.

Road rage is relatively common, but it does not have to be deadly. In fact, a 2016 AAA study found that nearly 80% of drivers experienced aggression on the road, but obviously most people control their feelings and behave safely on the road. All of the offices of Attorney Big Al commented, “Road rage is startlingly common in our culture. The tendency to get angry in stressful situations is normal, but expressing that anger in a way that endangers others is never acceptable behavior.”

Warmer weather often correlates to increased road rage incidents for a few reasons. Hotter temperatures mean that more people drive with windows down, which can provoke angry drivers to shout or call out. Verbal communication between two drivers can quickly escalate, and open windows allow other drivers to throw objects in through windows. Additionally, glare from the sun can lead to accidental driving errors that other drivers may perceive as rudeness or aggression, and once the road rage begins, it can be difficult to calm down or deescalate.

To avoid road rage, the team at all of the offices of Attorney Big Al recommend avoiding the use of your horn except in situations where your vehicle is in imminent danger of being struck. If you lay on the horn out of irritation or anger, it can easily provoke another driver into an even bigger act of road rage. Additionally, avoid making eye contact with other drivers, as this can be perceived as an invitation to conflict. If you are already in a road rage situation with an angry driver, do not engage with the driver and move your vehicle away from the other car.

Taking steps to avoid road rage is the smartest way to escape violence on the road and prevent these numbers from increasing, so be careful and calm on the road, follow the tips above, and enjoy your drive!