Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Alfresco Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Ephesoft Intelligent Document Capture business solutions, has released a white paper on the benefits of automating the claims process. This white paper shows how an intelligent automation solution, leveraging modern technologies and integrated with existing core insurance systems, can deliver a rapid return on investment (ROI) in claims processing.

For those in the insurance industry looking to optimize their claims processes, a solution accelerator model can be applied to property and casualty insurance, specialty, reinsurance, and others. According to an Accenture report, a mere two percent improvement in loss costs would result in an $11 billion annual increase in bottom line results just in the US P&C market. From a customer satisfaction perspective, the Net Promoter Score—a metric of customer loyalty—is almost 30 percent higher in the US for those satisfied with their claims experience.

Mike Mahon, CEO and Co-Founder at Zia Consulting, said, “We work with best-in-class technology platforms to integrate with existing core claims systems and business processes in order to rapidly deliver cost savings and enhanced customer satisfaction.” Throughout the white paper are case studies with examples of how their claims automation solutions work to bring efficiency to organizations.

For many companies, whether they provide property and casualty insurance, specialty, reinsurance, or other types, some of the greatest efficiencies can be realized with a focus on the claims process. This comes after years of investing in the replacement of legacy systems with more modern core technologies—without seeing a significant impact on business results. Now companies are looking to enhance or optimize their processes, rather than seeking another replacement. When considering the numbers involved, it’s easy to see why.

To download the free white paper, visit http://www.ziaconsulting.com/insurance-claims-whitepaper/.

