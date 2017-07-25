Bhatt Family/Four Points Dermatology Awards 2017 Scholarships

Four Points Annual Scholarship recipient "This year, the winners are two amazing ladies who are going to change the world, " said Dr. Roopal Bhatt

Dr. Roopal Bhatt of Four Points Dermatology, now part of U.S. Dermatology Partners, and the Bhatt family have awarded the 2017 Four Points Scholarship to Kellie Walker and Grace Massamillo. The annual scholarship recognizes local high school students who not only excel academically in science and medicine but also exemplify the humanity of those fields.

The recipients, Kellie Walker and Grace Massamillo, are both graduates of Vandegrift High School in Leander, Texas. Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship for the upcoming academic year. Kellie is attending Michigan State University, and Grace is attending the University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. Bhatt and her family established the scholarship to show their gratitude to the community that supported them after a life-changing accident in summer 2013. As Dr. Bhatt was walking with her daughter, Sapna, and her son, Devan, near the entrance of River Place, she and her children were hit by an SUV that jumped the curb after the driver hit a wet spot and lost control.

Dr. Bhatt was taken by ambulance to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with multiple broken bones. Her children were airlifted to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas for treatment. Devan’s pelvis and leg were broken. Sapna suffered a fractured skull, leg and arm and required life support after she began hemorrhaging. All three members of the family underwent surgery and rehabilitation and eventually made a full recovery. The Bhatts were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love they received from the community following the incident.

“We take nothing for granted and enjoy every lasting moment with family and friends,” says Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, husband of Dr. Bhatt.

Dr. Roopal Bhatt practices in Austin out of two offices — in the Four Points area on Sitio Del Rio Boulevard and in East Austin on 51st Street. She has been recognized by her peers in Texas Monthly magazine for Texas Rising Star and Super Doctor the past several years.

