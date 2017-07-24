One of the tenets guiding the people of this company is to look for any opportunity to make a difference every day for the communities we serve. Participating in Daylight Hour is a welcome twist on that mission.

FirstService Residential, North America’s largest residential property manager, is also the world’s largest contributor to the global 2017 Daylight Hour energy saving event that occurred June 16, 2017. The company was designated with the Jetsetter Award for most participation by the campaign’s organizers, marking the third straight year FirstService Residential receives the distinction.

The #DaylightHour Campaign has been a staple of energy consumption consciousness since it was launched in 2014 by the New York City nonprofit, Building Energy Exchange. The campaign challenges companies all over the world to turn off their lights for one hour to reduce energy consumption, offset the use of electrical lighting and raise awareness about the availability of daylight in commercial office spaces. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, lighting is the single largest culprit of electricity consumption in office buildings, accounting for 39 percent of use.

From New York to California, and up into Canada, more than 60 offices in 56 cities across FirstService Residential’s North American portfolio “celebrated sunshine” for this year’s event. The New York office even captured their enthusiasm on video. “One of the tenets guiding the people of this company is to look for any opportunity to make a difference every day for the communities we serve. Participating in Daylight Hour is a welcome twist on that mission,” said Chuck Fallon, CEO of FirstService Residential.

FirstService Residential was joined by a record-setting number of 820 offices worldwide turning off lights in 100 million square feet of office space, which organizers claim saved enough energy to power 9,400 homes for a day and offsetting greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to vehicle driving 310,000 miles.

Fallon continued, “I’m proud that so many of our offices literally ‘flipped the switch’ to help make a difference in support of a worthy effort showcasing how even the smallest acts to conserve energy greatly benefit the greater community at large.”

Reducing energy consumption, costs and emissions for multifamily properties in the managed portfolio is the focus of FirstService Residential’s energy management and advisory sister company, FS Energy. Currently serving in New York, Florida and Illinois, where multifamily properties are prevalent, FS Energy has helped FirstService Residential clients save more than $25 million in energy costs while reducing the carbon footprint of the New York City portfolio by more than 15 percent since 2010.

FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.