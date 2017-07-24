Lynxspring, Inc. (http://www.lynxspring.com), a premier developer and provider of open, IP-control solutions for building automation, energy management, cyber protection, and device-to-enterprise integration, is pleased to announce they were a recipient of Realcomm’s 2017 Digie Award for Best Tech Innovation Intelligent Buildings. Awards were presented during the IBcon 2017 Conference on June 14 at the Marriott Marquis & Marina in San Diego.

Lynxspring received the award for their latest technical innovation and recently released JENEsys® Edge™ 534 IoT Controller. Its merits for receiving this award were:



First IoT edge device to port the Niagara Framework® to a functional controller designed for the edge

Ideal for small- to medium-size facilities that need smart edge connectivity with control, data access and analytics for plant control, M2M and IoT applications

Open, programmable and simple to install

“We are delighted the JENEsys® Edge™ 534 IoT Controller was recognized as the Best Tech Innovation Intelligent Buildings this year,” said Marc Petock, Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Marketing at Lynxspring. “This industry recognition of our approach to delivering IoT connectivity, integration, interoperability and data analytics to the edge is another indication that the Lynxspring team’s hard work is truly innovative.”

A first-of-its-kind, the JENEsys Edge 534 is a fully programmable Niagara controller with 34 IO built in and expandable IO available. It brings edge connectivity, interoperability, data access and analytics to today's buildings, energy management, machine-to-machine applications and IoT environments. The JENEsys Edge 534 utilizes the familiar ProBuilder/Workbench software, and Niagara programming tools and Fox protocol.

For the past 19 years, the Realcomm Digie Awards have recognized those companies, real estate projects, technologies and people that have gone above and beyond to positively impact the building industry using technology, automation and innovation.

Information about Lynxspring technology, products and services is available on their website at: http://www.lynxspring.com.

