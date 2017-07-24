Oilfield Mediator Announces Global Expansion of Services

CAM OilServ Advisors LLC announces expansion of its oilfield contract dispute mediation services on a global basis.

The Company's President Cary Moomjian personally conducts meditations for the firm. He has over 40 years of experience in resolving drilling and oilfield service contract disputes.

Mr. Moomjian is ideally suited as a mediator of oilfield disputes. During his extensive career as an executive with major international drilling, oil service and producing companies, he acquired legal and commercial expertise in all aspects of oil drilling and service contracts.

Mr. Moomjian endorses a global approach to mediation services, where the mediator travels to any location selected by the parties to the dispute. He notes that an unconventional venue can be conducive to a mediated settlement. Citing his offices in Las Vegas, Nevada as an example, Mr. Moomjian believes a resort environment may serve to foster informal dispute resolution with the aid of a mediator.

"Mediation is a voluntary process where a neutral mediator strives to bring the parties together to achieve a negotiated settlement, thus avoiding the burdens and costs of litigation or arbitration," Mr. Moomjian said.

Many mediators only work in selected metropolitan areas. Mr. Moomjian is prepared to travel to any location designated by the parties to mediate oilfield disputes.

Mr. Moomjian believes the location of a mediation is an important consideration that often is not given due consideration. He commented, "a pleasant non-traditional venue may facilitate a successful mediation. The parties should designate a location that is convenient for them, not the mediator."

For more information, visit the CAM OilServ Advisors LLC website at http://www.camoilserv.com or contact Mr. Moomjian directly.