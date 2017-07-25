The Day We Fall: Game Announcement and Combat Demo Trailer

First announcement and trailer for a post-apocalyptic, turn-based 2D RPG under development by Uphill Promise.

San Diego, California (PRWEB)

The Day We Fall is a post-apocalyptic 2D turn-based RPG being developed in Unity 5. The game features rapid turn-based combat and no repeating enemies. The setting occurs in a small town in the Appalachian Mountains, and the story explores the first day after the apocalypse. The player plays as an elderly community man (roughly age 70) who is trying to prevent his own tiny corner of the world from crumbling.

Features:

  • Rapid combat - high damage, low health, and fast turns means no turn-based combat slogging
  • No repeating enemies - every new fight is a novel encounter
  • Roleplaying emphasis - intro has the option to play through the protagonist's early life to set his stats and backstory
  • Unique spin on the apocalypse setting - story takes place as the apocalypse happens, not years after
  • Branching storyline - watch the town reshape itself around you as you make decisions
  • Replayable - differing intros and branches change how you will play the game

View The Combat Demo Trailer Here: https://vimeo.com/226642921

Press Contact
Name: Dallas Criscoe
Email: contact(at)uphillpromise.com

More Info
Press Kit: https://www.uphillpromise.com/press-kit
Announcement Dev Blog: https://www.uphillpromise.com/single-post/2017/06/22/Combat-and-Welcome

Dallas Criscoe
Uphill Promise
+1 (336) 465-6573
