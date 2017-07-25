The Day We Fall: Game Announcement and Combat Demo Trailer

Past News Releases RSS

The Day We Fall is a post-apocalyptic 2D turn-based RPG being developed in Unity 5. The game features rapid turn-based combat and no repeating enemies. The setting occurs in a small town in the Appalachian Mountains, and the story explores the first day after the apocalypse. The player plays as an elderly community man (roughly age 70) who is trying to prevent his own tiny corner of the world from crumbling.

Features:



Rapid combat - high damage, low health, and fast turns means no turn-based combat slogging

No repeating enemies - every new fight is a novel encounter

Roleplaying emphasis - intro has the option to play through the protagonist's early life to set his stats and backstory

Unique spin on the apocalypse setting - story takes place as the apocalypse happens, not years after

Branching storyline - watch the town reshape itself around you as you make decisions

Replayable - differing intros and branches change how you will play the game

View The Combat Demo Trailer Here: https://vimeo.com/226642921

###

Press Contact

Name: Dallas Criscoe

Email: contact(at)uphillpromise.com

More Info

Press Kit: https://www.uphillpromise.com/press-kit

Announcement Dev Blog: https://www.uphillpromise.com/single-post/2017/06/22/Combat-and-Welcome