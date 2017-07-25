VR8 Variable Volume High Pressure Coolant System We wanted to provide our customers with an affordable, smart system with more capability. The VR8 gives them a variable volume system with up to four programmable pressure settings for a wide range of tooling applications.

MP Systems will display its new Variable Volume High Pressure Coolant System (HPCS), the VR8 model, at the WESTEC show in Los Angeles, California, in September. This is the first time the company has displayed the VR8 on the west coast and the first time MP Systems has participated in the WESTEC show.

The VR8 is part of MP Systems’ new Variable Volume VR Series, a line of HPCSs the company launched in late 2016. The VR Series is engineered to be extremely durable and energy efficient.

“The VR Series only uses as much horse power as is required to make set pressure,” MP Systems Product Manager Sean Devlin said, “and the high pressure system automatically adjusts the volume, up to eight gallons-per-minute (GPM), to maintain it.” Pressure is adjusted from the VR system’s programmable logic controller (PLC) and controlled by the cutting machine’s M codes.

VR Series programmable pressures range from 250 – 1000 PSI and systems have 50 or 70-gallon vertical reservoirs, depending on the model. They can be used with water or oil-based coolants. All come with two quick-change large capacity filter bags, a machine installation kit, and a two-year parts warranty. MP Systems works with end users’ machine tool distributors to determine the most suitable coolant systems for each machine and application.

MP Systems Sales Manager Kermit Wright says the VR8 is aggressively priced at $11,995, which is about 30 percent less than similar HPCSs on the market.

“We wanted to provide our customers with an affordable, smart system with more capability,” Wright said. “The VR8 gives them a variable volume system with up to four programmable pressure settings for a wide range of tooling applications.”

MP Systems will also display its UL300 Medium Pressure Coolant System and CS30 Stand-Alone Coolant Chiller.

The WESTEC show will be held September 12 – 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Visitors can visit MP Systems at booth 954.

To learn more about the VR8, visit http://www.mp-systems.net/vr.

About MP Systems:

MP Systems, Inc. of East Granby, Connecticut designs, manufactures and supplies dependable, low-maintenance high pressure coolant systems, chillers and accessories used in CNC manufacturing. MP Systems' products are distributed throughout North America. The MP Systems team works with CNC machine tool builders, distributors and end-use customers to provide customer service and applications engineering expertise.

For more information, call 877-689-1860 or visit http://www.mp-systems.net