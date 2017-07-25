#1 in Medical Malpractice Firm in Baltimore This is an unforgettable milestone for our law firm. Thank you to everyone who voted for us and to everyone at D'Amore Personal Injury Law.

D'Amore Personal Injury Law has been named the #1 Medical Malpractice Firm and #2 Personal Injury Firm in the Daily Record Reader Rankings. Hailed as "Maryland's trusted source for business, legal and government news", The Daily Record has been publishing law and business news in Baltimore since 1888.

The Reader Rankings were presented in more than 40 categories, including Best Malpractice Firm, Best Malpractice Firm, Best Criminal Defense Firm, Best Civil Litigation Firm, Best Case Management Solution, Best Alternative Dispute Resolution Provider, and Best Personal Injury Firm.

Attorney Paul M. D'Amore, founding member of D'Amore Personal Injury Law called the awards "an unforgettable milestone for the Firm. Providing the best possible representation for our injured clients is always our first goal. To also be recognized for our efforts by the legal and business community is truly special. Thank you to everyone who voted for us, and to everyone who works at the Firm. This would not have been possible without you."

As for coming in second on the Personal Injury list, Mr. D'Amore added: "Well, that's quite an honor too. But, it also means we have to try harder for next year!"

For the full list of winners, visit the Daily Record.

About D’Amore Personal Injury Law, LLC

D’Amore Personal Injury Law, LLC is a personal injury law firm with offices in Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, D.C. The firm focuses on the real-life needs of people who have been catastrophically injured by the negligence of others. The lawyers at the firm fully commit to their clients by developing a deep understanding of the global impact their injuries have had on their bodies, their lives and their families. For more information, visit D’Amore Personal Injury Law.