Corus360, a technology-led organization that strives to empower clients through people, technology, and resilience, recently promoted Andy Rickman to the position of Business Development Manager at their Charlotte, NC office in order to expand the company’s offerings to clients in the area.

Over the past three years, an experienced team led by Todd Cannady has helped clients to transform their organizations in Charlotte. The next step is adding to that team to improve its capabilities to better serve more clients by bringing on additional specialists in fields like cloud services, people, and disaster recovery. The role of finding new talent and training them into capable consultants has been given to Andy, who has been a part of the Charlotte team since its inception.

Andy is an experienced sales professional who has been working in the IT industry for over 25 years. The markets in the Mid-Atlantic continue to grow, and Corus360 intends on growing with them. Andy’s efforts will be concentrated on coaching a new group of professionals to build upon Corus360’s established presence in the region.

“Charlotte is a flourishing city full of established and growing businesses, and it is my goal to train a team of sales professionals that are prepared to provide our clients with all three lines of Corus360’s offerings, from technology and people to resiliency, to support their success,” Andy commented.

Corus360’s goal is to support clients across all aspects of their businesses. While the Charlotte team has already demonstrated its ability to do this, Andy hopes to bring in talented new hires so that they can continue to offer the same level of services to an increased number of clients.

Steve Johnson, CEO of Corus360 expressed his excitement, saying that “I’m thrilled to have Andy spear-heading our growth in Charlotte. As the team expands, we will become more capable of bringing top-quality support to clients in the Mid-Atlantic that will drive business outcomes.”

