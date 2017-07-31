ZenYogaStyle.com Is Excited To Officialy Open Its Doors

With grace and gratitude, we all practice the art of authenticity. Let your light shine as bright as possible, each and everyday." Namaste.

The Zen team is excited to announce it's Grand Opening. Available at http://www.zenyogastyle.com, the collection of yoga pants, capris, tops, jewelry, equipment and more are making a splash already.

"Our headquarters are located in sunny North County, San Diego, CA. ZenYogaStyle understands that the yoga industry is a supportive and closely connected group, we are elated to join the yoga industry. Our yoga apparel and accessories represent the beauty that is present in us all. All of our products are made in the USA under safe, fair, and humane working conditions. We have classic, traditional, unique and quality products so that you can sit back and search for your zen."

"Our mission is to bring you quality products. With grace and gratitude, we all practice the art of authenticity. Let your light shine as bright as possible, each and everyday." Namaste.