Commodity Technology Advisory LLC (ComTech Advisory), the leading analyst firm covering energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) technologies, has released the 2017 Sourcebook of CTRM Suppliers and Software (CTRM Sourcebook). Featuring coverage of 35 products from 30 different vendors, the CTRM Sourcebook will be an invaluable tool for those seeking to build a long list of potential solutions in the E/CTRM Software arena.

ComTech Advisory’s CTRM Sourcebook is designed to be a useful and usable resource to help those seeking information as to the capabilities and coverage of products within the software category. It is a starting point in the product selection process. This latest edition of the Sourcebook includes extensive information on the majority of vendors and products that constitute the CTRM markets, including geographic coverage, industry segment coverage, a detailed matrix of functionality by commodity, a company description and contact information for each vendor and product listing. Also, new for 2017, the CTRM SourceBook now includes a summary view of the capabilities of the listed vendors by commodity, providing an “at a glance” view of all the vendors’ breadth of capabilities in each of the listed commodities.

According to Patrick Reames, Managing Partner of Commodity Technology Advisory, “As with our previous editions of the CTRM SourceBook, our intention in publishing the CTRM Sourcebook is to inform potential buyers of the wide universe of vendors and products that constitute the CTRM marketplace; allowing those companies seeking a new system to compile a list of vendors that may include some that might not have otherwise been considered, or that they may not have even previously been aware of.”

The report is now available for free download from the http://www.CTRMCenter.com and http://www.ComTechAdvisory.com websites.

About Commodity Technology Advisory

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory) is the leading analyst organization covering the Energy and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) technology markets. Led by Patrick Reames and Dr. Gary M. Vasey, ComTech Advisory provides invaluable insights, backed by primary research and decades of experience, into the issues and trends affecting both the users and providers of the applications and services that are crucial for success in markets constantly roiled by globalization, regulation and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.comtechadvisory.com