Rolling with the momentum from March’s successful Construction Lending Summit in Denver, the construction loan management company Land Gorilla has organized a new summit for another housing-starved region: the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. MRG is partnering with Land Gorilla to invite thought leaders in the mortgage industry to a ONE-DAY collaborative event on Aug. 22, 2017. Lenders, contractors, realtors, and other professionals are expected to attend, all prepared to share strategies for easing the tension in a market growing by 400 residents per day.

In April, media reports dubbed the situation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a “brutal market for new home buyers,” citing a historically low inventory of homes. High housing costs—increasing 50 percent in the last five years—and scant availability mark the major Texas metropolitan area as a region where individuals and companies poised to expertly navigate the market can seize the opportunity to create more inventory and realize significant return on investment.

While the Dallas-Fort Worth area leads the country in numeric population growth, its challenges are not unique, but reflect a trend playing out in markets across the nation.

The summit will cover the specifics of a market primed for collaborative efforts to build more housing, the key elements for a working Construction-to-Permanent Loan program, strategies for avoiding potential legal quagmires that can plague underwriting new residential construction loans, and ideas for partnerships devoted to growing a book of business.

Industry leading speakers for this event include Shannon Faries, Director of Risk Management for Land Gorilla, Christina Jenkins, Attorney and Director of Customer Support for MRG, Joaquin Tremols, Director, Single Family Housing for the USDA, Dan McPheeters, Program Development for Fannie Mae, and Paige Shipp, Regional Director at Metrostudy.

Fellow sponsors of the Texas summit are housing and residential construction industry information provider Metrostudy, FirstBank Correspondent Lending, and residential mortgage solution provider American Financial Resources (AFR). HousingWire is the media sponsor.

The Ground Up: Construction Lending Summit is set for Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Venue Forty50 located at 4050 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX 75001. A networking reception will follow from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Ticket costs range from $85 for early bird registrants to $99 for general admission while supplies last and are available at this link: https://www.landgorilla.com/ground-up

About MRG

For over 35 years, Dallas-based MRG Document Technologies (MRG), one of America’s preeminent mortgage banking document preparation organizations, has provided to the mortgage industry at large an exceptional blend of compliance and cutting-edge mortgage technology products and services that go beyond the norm for best of breed in the document compliance space throughout the United States. For more information about MRG, the leader and cut above in compliance and technology visit http://www.mrgdocs.com.

About Land Gorilla

Working to transform the construction lending industry with over 100 years of executive experience in construction lending risk management, Land Gorilla has helped lenders manage the inherent risk of construction lending with its award-winning technology and services. The industry's most successful construction lenders rely on the cloud-based software that integrates with Loan Origination Systems, Inspectors, Contractors, HUD Consultants and service providers. The San Luis Obispo-based Land Gorilla has previously been recognized as one of the 230 fastest growing companies in the United States. For more information visit landgorilla.com.