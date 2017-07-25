New York, NY (PRWEB) July 25, 2017
The Digital Awards Submission Deadline is Extended through Friday, July 28; Digital Firms and Communicators Should Enter Their Top Campaigns for Recognition in November 2017
PR News' Digital Awards honors the year's most outstanding digital communicators and their campaigns in a variety of media such as video, website design, mobile apps, social media and more. The winners of this award represent the innovative and bold organizations and professionals making an impact on digital communications and marketing. Due to demand, PR News will be accepting entries through this Friday, July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
For more information on the Digital Awards, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/Digital-PR-2017
The Digital Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide at for profit and nonprofit organizations including agencies, corporations, PR firms, IR agencies, advertising firms, associations, government organizations and sole practitioners. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of clients. Finalists will be notified in September and winners will be announced at the Digital Awards Luncheon on November 8 at the Yale Club in New York City.
Winners and honorable mentions will be awarded in the following categories:
Annual Report
Blog
Cause Marketing/CSR
Contest/Game
Crisis Management
Digital Communicator of the Year
Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K and Under) - Top Category!
Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K-$200K)
Digital Marketing Campaign ($200K - $500K)
Digital Marketing Campaign ($500K+)
Digital PR Campaign - Top Category!
Digital Team of the Year
Email Newsletter
Employee Communications Online
Facebook Communications
Influencer Communications - Top Category!
Instagram Communications
Intranet
Listening Campaign
Location-Based Digital
Media Relations Campaign
Microsite/Custom Site
Mobile App
Most Engaged Brand
New Digital Service/Product
New Site
Online Community
Online Newsroom
Public Affairs Campaign
Redesign/Relaunch of Site -Top Category!
Snapchat Communications
Twitter Communications
Video - Top Category!
Viral Campaign
WOW! Campaign
For more information on the categories, eligibility rules and entry fees, click here.
The final deadline is this Friday, July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For questions regarding the Digital Awards, contact Jessica Placencia at jessica(at)accessintel.com. For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Richard Hauptner at rhauptner@accessintel.com.
