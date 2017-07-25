The Digital Awards Submission Deadline is Extended through Friday, July 28; Digital Firms and Communicators Should Enter Their Top Campaigns for Recognition in November 2017

PR News' Digital Awards honors the year's most outstanding digital communicators and their campaigns in a variety of media such as video, website design, mobile apps, social media and more. The winners of this award represent the innovative and bold organizations and professionals making an impact on digital communications and marketing. Due to demand, PR News will be accepting entries through this Friday, July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Digital Awards, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/Digital-PR-2017

The Digital Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide at for profit and nonprofit organizations including agencies, corporations, PR firms, IR agencies, advertising firms, associations, government organizations and sole practitioners. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of clients. Finalists will be notified in September and winners will be announced at the Digital Awards Luncheon on November 8 at the Yale Club in New York City.

Winners and honorable mentions will be awarded in the following categories:

Annual Report

Blog

Cause Marketing/CSR

Contest/Game

Crisis Management

Digital Communicator of the Year

Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K and Under) - Top Category!

Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K-$200K)

Digital Marketing Campaign ($200K - $500K)

Digital Marketing Campaign ($500K+)

Digital PR Campaign - Top Category!

Digital Team of the Year

Email Newsletter

Employee Communications Online

Facebook Communications

Influencer Communications - Top Category!

Instagram Communications

Intranet

Listening Campaign

Location-Based Digital

Media Relations Campaign

Microsite/Custom Site

Mobile App

Most Engaged Brand

New Digital Service/Product

New Site

Online Community

Online Newsroom

Public Affairs Campaign

Redesign/Relaunch of Site -Top Category!

Snapchat Communications

Twitter Communications

Video - Top Category!

Viral Campaign

WOW! Campaign

For more information on the categories, eligibility rules and entry fees, click here.

The final deadline is this Friday, July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For questions regarding the Digital Awards, contact Jessica Placencia at jessica(at)accessintel.com. For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Richard Hauptner at rhauptner@accessintel.com.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

###