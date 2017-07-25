AASM SleepTM “The AASM SleepTM app promotes affordable, convenient, patient-centered care by eliminating common health care obstacles such as distance, travel costs and wait times,” said Steve Van Hout, AASM SleepTM’s chief architect.

Today the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) introduced the AASM SleepTM app, a mobile app that directly connects patients to sleep medicine professionals and accredited sleep centers through the AASM SleepTM telemedicine system. The app provides patients convenient access to sleep medicine services on their mobile devices.

An extension of the AASM SleepTM telemedicine platform, the HIPAA-compliant mobile app enables patients to receive care from a sleep medicine professional while at home, at work or on the go. Through the app patients simply request a live video visit with a sleep medicine provider who is licensed in the state where they live or the state in which they are traveling.

“The AASM SleepTM app promotes affordable, convenient, patient-centered care by eliminating common health care obstacles such as distance, travel costs and wait times,” said Steve Van Hout, AASM SleepTM’s chief architect. “This app will significantly enhance the ability of sleep specialists to meet the growing demand for sleep care while reducing costs and improving efficiency.”

Pew Research Center data show that 77 percent of Americans now own a smartphone, and tablet ownership among U.S. adults has risen to more than 50 percent. Market research data from comScore also show that smartphone apps now account for more than half of all Americans’ time spent online. By leveraging the ubiquity of mobile devices and the convenience of app-based video visits, the AASM SleepTM app enables sleep specialists to expand their reach to a much larger patient audience.

“About 70 million Americans suffer from sleep problems, and nearly 60 percent of them have a chronic disorder such as obstructive sleep apnea or insomnia,” said Van Hout. “The AASM SleepTM app makes it easy for patients to receive quality care from a sleep specialist.”

Data also suggest that patients are ready to use telemedicine to receive care for a sleep-related problem. A national survey conducted by the AASM found that 68 percent of adults are open to using a live video visit to see a sleep specialist for an initial consultation, follow-up appointment or therapy session.

The AASM SleepTM App works on Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G and LTE connections, and it is currently available in the App Store for iOS devices (iPhone and iPad). An Android-compatible app is scheduled to be released on Google Play in August 2017.

For more information, visit http://www.sleeptm.com.

