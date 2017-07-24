"We are grateful to be a part of the effort to implement new infrastructure which will accomplish those goals, and bring recovery to those areas most afflicted by this epidemic.”

BayMark Health Services has been awarded four grants under the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis program. The funding, awarded by the State of California Department of Health Care Services, will facilitate the development of a hub and spoke model for opioid treatment in California. The federal Department of Health and Human Services has announced $485 million in Cures Act dollars will be distributed across all states and US Territories to address the opioid epidemic, with just over $44 million going to the state of California for their Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Expansion Project.

BAART Programs, a BayMark Health Services company, will be utilizing their grant dollars at their Antioch, Fairfield, Fresno, and San Francisco locations. BAART has been providing evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder for 40 years, and is committed to improving accessibility and quality of treatment in California.

David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BayMark Health Services, remarked, “BayMark is committed to the improvement and expansion of treatment options for those suffering from opioid use disorder. We are grateful to be a part of the effort to implement new infrastructure which will accomplish those goals, and bring recovery to those areas most afflicted by this epidemic.”

The hub and spoke model has been in place in Vermont since 2012, and has increased accessibility and collaboration in the treatment of addiction. This model utilizes existing programs and infrastructure to create a system in which patients receive the level of care they need, with the ability to move between collaborating treatment facilities as their situations stabilize or require more intensive resources.

The hubs are able to dispense medication on a daily basis, as well as provide counseling and additional resources if required for more acute situations. Once stabilized, patients can be treated by the nurses and physicians in a spoke facility. The key component of this model is the unique treatment plans created for each patient and the availability of wrap-around services to address each area of need in an individual’s recovery.

“BAART has been an integral part of the hub and spoke model in Vermont since its inception,” said Jason Kletter, Ph.D., President of BayMark Health Services. “We believe that if implemented properly, this model affords us the opportunity to make a significant improvement in the accessibility and quality of substance use disorder treatment in California.”

About BayMark Health Services:

BayMark Health Services, headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, provides medication-assisted treatment for opiate addiction and dependency to thousands of patients nationwide. Our outpatient programs deliver medically supervised treatment, in varied settings and through a variety of modalities, to meet the diverse needs of our patients who struggle with the use of prescription pain medication or other opiates. The BayMark continuum of patient-focused services includes highly structured opioid treatment programs utilizing methadone or buprenorphine and less structured office-based buprenorphine programs, both of which involve counseling as part of an individualized treatment plan. Additional treatment programs consist of ambulatory detoxification services with naltrexone therapy and personalized after care support.