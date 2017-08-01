M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced that Fortum Power Solutions, a business unit of the City Solutions division of Fortum Corporation, one of the global leaders in clean-energy and a leading provider of operational and maintenance services for electrical and heat power plants in Europe and Asia, has selected M-Files as its solution for managing company information and automating business processes related to power plant service procedures.

Fortum provides its customers with electricity, heating, cooling, and smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. The company employs approximately 8,000 individuals in Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India.

Fortum selected M-Files to improve the efficiency of its document management processes and to automate the management of service procedures. The company will also leverage M-Files to improve project management, contract management, customer feedback management, photograph management, archiving and reporting. M-Files will be integrated with Fortum's core business solutions, including its customer relationship management (CRM), project management and financial management systems.

"M-Files is a superior information management system with robust workflow capabilities, and the ability to easily integrate with our CRM and other existing business systems was a key selling point for us," says Vesa Kylmälä, Head of Turbine and Generator Solutions at Fortum Power and Heat Oy. "M-Files will improve our ability to deliver up-to-date and accurate information to our customers at any phase during a project by automating key business processes and improving our efficiency when managing information and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders."

"From technical specifications and drawings, to quotes, contracts and project plans, the ability for Fortum to efficiently organize and manage vital information assets has a direct impact on their ability to efficiently serve their customers," says M-Files Corporation's CEO, Miika Mäkitalo. "With M-Files, Fortum can ensure that sensitive documents are controlled based on strict access controls and workflows throughout their entire lifecycle, from creation to archival."

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files provides a next generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by helping people find and use information more effectively. Unlike traditional enterprise content management (ECM) systems or content services platforms, M-Files unifies systems, data and content across the organization without disturbing existing systems and processes or requiring data migration. M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an in-context experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository, including network folders, SharePoint, file sharing services, ECM systems, CRM, ERP and other business systems and repositories. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use M-Files for managing their business information and processes, including SAS, Elekta and NBC Universal. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com.

