Special Screening Of “Buck” Being Held At St. Catherine’s Village

Buck executive producer and director Cindy Meehl will screen the movie and host a Q&A at St. Catherine's Village We are thrilled to give our residents the opportunity to see an award-winning film and interact with the director.

St. Catherine’s Village is hosting a special screening of “Buck” on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the community’s Independent Living Activity Room.

The movie, which examines the life of celebrated “horse whisperer” Buck Brannaman, has been shown in theaters all over the world and has won more than 25 awards including the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award: Documentary and the Heartland Award for Truly Moving Picture. It also was an Official Selection for the SXSW Film Festival.

The richly textured and visually stunning film follows Buck Brannaman from his abusive childhood to his successful approach to horse training where he teaches people to communicate with the animals through leadership and sensitivity, not punishment. Buck transforms horses—and people—with his understanding, kindness and respect. Hailed as a truly American story about an unsung hero, Buck is about an ordinary man who has made an extraordinary life despite tremendous odds.

Executive producer and director Cindy Meehl will provide an introduction prior to the movie screening and be on hand for a question and answer session afterwards. Inspired by Buck’s compassionate horsemanship and how the human spirit can triumph over violent circumstances, Meehl spent more than two years filming the documentary. She also founded Cedar Creek Productions, LLC.

“We are thrilled to be able to show our residents such a highly acclaimed film but more importantly, to give them the opportunity to interact with the director in an intimate setting,” said Mary Margaret Judy, executive director at St. Catherine’s Village.

