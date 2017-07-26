KH logo 2016

Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of management consulting services, and enterprise performance management and decision support software, announced that its Axiom Healthcare Suite has again been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation from the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) in their mid-term evaluation.

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. Only one-third of all applicants receive the Peer Reviewed designation, which is based on an evaluation of effectiveness, quality, usability, price, value, and customer and technical support. The rigorous, 11-step process includes review by a panel comprised of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. Axiom Healthcare Suite first received this special designation in 2015.

“We are proud that the HFMA continues to recognize the value of our software solutions,” said Tom Walsh, CEO of Kaufman Hall Software. “This is a true reflection of our continued commitment to delivering best-in-class software solutions and customer service that enable our customers to optimize their business planning to stay competitive in the ever-changing healthcare market.”

“We’re pleased to have Kaufman Hall renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

Kaufman Hall's Axiom Healthcare Suite empowers financial professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. The suite includes a variety of solutions, including budgeting and forecasting, long-range planning, capital planning and management, performance reporting, and decision support and analytics. All solutions are delivered through the unified Axiom platform.

The Axiom Healthcare Suite is based on nearly three decades of experience helping healthcare leaders address a wide range of strategic and financial concerns to ensure long-term success for their organizations. Leaders at more than 1,800 organizations rely on Axiom software to help manage their operations and quantify the financial impact of the decisions they make.

Kaufman Hall Software experienced record software sales over the past 12 months, a testament to the strong market demand and robust solutions designed to address industry challenges. In addition to receiving the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation, Kaufman Hall was recently selected for Becker’s Hospital Review “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare 2017.”

About HFMA

With more than 40,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care. hfma.org.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; cost transformation; treasury and capital markets management; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall software includes the Axiom Healthcare Suite, providing sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, performance reporting, capital planning, and cost accounting deliver decision support, reporting, and analytics within an integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall’s Peak Software empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

###