Datonics CEO to Speak at Affiliate Summit East 2017

“Attribution continues to be a big challenge for marketers. With campaigns running on multiple devices, the ability to identify which ads are driving sales and leads is increasingly difficult without the right knowledge,” explains Benedek, CEO, Datonics.

Online data company Datonics CEO Michael Benedek is hosting an Ask the Experts roundtable about cross-device attribution titled “Cross-Device Attribution Challenges for Affiliates” at the Affiliate Summit East 2017. The roundtable is taking place on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 2 – 3 p.m.

The Affiliate Summit Ask the Experts roundtables are an opportunity for merchants, networks, and affiliates to ask questions about various specialties and issues. Michael Benedek was hand-picked as an expert in cross-device attribution. He will conduct discussions, answer questions and share opinions during this networking and education session.

The Affiliate Summit East 2017 is the performance marketing industry’s premier global event, taking place July 30 – August 1, 2017. The Summit brings together more than 5,500 digital marketers from over 70 countries at the New York Marriott Marquis. These include high-level decision makers looking for online publishers, bloggers, traffic sources, retailers, networks, technology firms, digital agencies and other solution providers.

