Space Coast Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Heather Hickman to chief of retail delivery and executive vice president.

Hickman began her career at SCCU in 1992 as a teller at the Rockledge branch. She ascended through the branch ranks as assistant manager, branch manager, and then retail director in 2002.

As retail director, Hickman was instrumental in conceiving and implementing a new branch role that consolidated the teller and member service specialist into a single universal member service representative. This change enabled the credit union to optimize staffing for greater efficiency and expand its branch network, which now totals 57 locations along Florida’s east coast.

In 2009 SCCU merged with Eastern Financial Florida Credit Union and Hickman was largely responsible for bringing the two company cultures together. The expansion into Broward and Miami-Dade doubled the credit union size overnight. Hickman was soon promoted to vice president of retail services to oversee its new branch footprint spanning eight counties from Flagler to Miami-Dade.

In June of 2013, Hickman was promoted to senior vice president of retail branch administration, and she assumed responsibility for SCCU’s member services call center, e-service, financial services and business services departments.

In her new role, in addition to continuing to oversee the credit union’s retail and member service efforts, Hickman will now lead the credit union’s consumer sales channels, including indirect lending, which were responsible for $1 billion in combined auto loan production last year.

“Heather’s career serves as a testament to the professional growth possibilities at SCCU,” said Timothy M. Antonition, SCCU president and CEO. “She has demonstrated the ability to rally people, build fiercely loyal teams and has been a trusted advisor. Both retail delivery and our membership as a whole are in good hands with her at the helm.”

Hickman is a graduate of the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s in business management.

About SCCU

Space Coast Credit Union was chartered in 1951 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. The credit union serves more than 375,000 members with assets of over $3.9 billion through a network of 57 branches and over 100 ATMs located along the state’s east coast. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the fourteen counties SCCU operates. Locations can be found at sccu.com/locations.