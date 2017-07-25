Register Now For PinkROADMAP Attendees will leave PinkROADMAP with proven techniques and toolkits to start making a difference the minute they get back to work. No one else in the business is doing this, so once again, Pink is proud to be leading the way! Past News Releases RSS Pink Elephant Launches Smart Kits...

and conference provider, is pleased to announce their upcoming special event, the Lean Service Management Implementation Roadmap – “PinkROADMAP”. The educational experience will be hosted at the Montelucia Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona from August 20-22, 2017.

This unique one-of-a-kind special education experience brings together Pink's experts, practitioners, and solution providers to discuss “how to” and not just “what to” execute.

With the theme, “Go Beyond Just Theory”, the three-day special event focuses on how to build a roadmap for implementing best practices according to Lean IT, ITIL, DevOps and Agile. Topics such as Organizational Change Management and many other subjects related to how to successfully lead others through process and cultural change will be covered in this comprehensive program.

“We are really looking forward to hosting PinkROADMAP and showing how Lean IT, DevOps, Agile and ITIL can all work together to create efficiencies in Service Management,” said David Ratcliffe, President, Pink Elephant. “Attendees will leave PinkROADMAP with proven techniques and toolkits to start making a difference the minute they get back to work. No one else in the business is doing this, so once again, Pink is proud to be leading the way!”

Post-Event Courses

Following PinkROADMAP, attendees can choose from nine post-event courses taught by Pink’s industry experts, including the new Agile Service Management Primer and the Certified Agile Service Manager courses, as well as Foundation level courses for DevOps, ITIL and Organizational Change Management.

For more information, or to register for PinkROADMAP, visit http://www.pinkelephant.com/PinkROADMAP or email info(at)pinkelephant(dot)com.

