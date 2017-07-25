Projectmates Portal for State of Idaho Mobility is critical, and that is what we aim to deliver for our clients. We are proud to work with the State of Idaho to help increase smart government and paperless technology

The State of Idaho wanted a robust and proven construction management software that could replace the Division of Public Works outdated financial system as well as provide project management tools for document management, scheduling, and collaboration with state agencies, design professionals, and contractors for hundreds of projects. Projectmates improves technology and efficiency directly related to the capital construction and management of government and commercial projects. Increasing the access State of Idaho has to a digital workplace will greatly enhance autonomy and productivity for Idaho state agencies.

After a rigorous RFP and evaluation process, the state chose Projectmates over other vendors because of its collaborative features, fund tracking capabilities, and ease of use. Projectmates’ smart government technology features mobile access, fund management, easy communication, and quick implementation. These factors set Projectmates above the competition.

Projectmates implementation takes months, not years, because the software was designed and created by experienced capital planners, architects, and construction professionals directly for the capital construction industry. Projectmates offers over 40 out-of-the-box modules and can be quickly set up and specialized with customized workflows specific to the State’s needs.

Projectmates also offers the only mobile app in the market with push notifications and instant messaging discussion forums that can be both team and project wide. This facilitates collaboration for project managers to work on the go and collaborate statewide.

Approvals between the Division of Public Works and a state agency will be much easier with Projectmates. Many of the project managers are constantly on the road since they work on projects across the state. Before Projectmates, a project manager would have to email a coordinator in the office to print paperwork and then walk it around the office for signature. Then the coordinator would have to scan and send it back to the project manager to forward to the agency. Now all this will happen electronically through automated electronic workflows.

“Mobility is critical, and that is what we aim to deliver for our clients. We are proud to work with the State of Idaho to help increase smart government and paperless technology,” stated Kaely Culbertson, Systemates Director of Client Services.

About the State of Idaho

The State of Idaho provides quality, efficient services to Idaho state agencies, businesses, and citizens by promoting effective and innovative professional practices through the use of smart government innovative technology. The State of Idaho is also facilitating purchasing and cost savings through statewide contracts and streamlined processes. They are also effectively managing and protecting facility assets and controlling on-going building lease expenses, offering competitive benefits to attract and retain excellent employees.

About Systemates

Founded in 1995 by leading architects and software engineers, Systemates, Inc. developed Projectmates to equip owners and owners’ representatives in commercial and government sectors with a secure, sophisticated construction project management software solution. Projectmates’ collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability, and reduces risks. With its cutting-edge technology, Projectmates creates one seamless platform for managing the complete lifecycle of a building, from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining the facilities.

Over 55,000 users from organizations such as Commercial Retailers, Real Estate developers, Educational and Government agencies rely on Projectmates to manage billions of dollars in capital construction programs. Systemates is privately held and headquartered in Richardson, Texas. To learn more about Projectmates by Systemates visit http://www.projectmates.com.