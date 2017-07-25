Proctorio is offering complimentary exam integrity to K-12 Google Classroom users Proctorio offers another tool to make grading and reporting easier through secure, computer-based assessments.

Proctorio, the world’s most advanced automated test proctor, announced at the International Society for Technology in Education Conference (ISTE) 2017 that it is offering K-12 Google Classroom users free exam integrity. Proctorio is the only secure browser that integrates with Google Classroom. Proctorio offers a full range of secure exam tools and proctoring levels for ensuring academic integrity on every type of computer-based assessment to improve the integrity of education online and beyond.

Google for Education's Google Classroom provides instructors with a mission control for their classes. Teachers can create classes, distribute assignments, give assessments, send feedback, and see everything in one place. Google Classroom’s easy, paperless, instant control center offers educators everywhere the flexibility to connect their students, track their progress and achieve more together.

Citing Proctorio’s integration with the Chrome browser and Proctorio’s distribution of secure Chromebooks to university and K-12 testing centers, Co-founder/CEO Mike Olsen observed, “As the only secure browser and online proctoring solution that operates in Chrome and on Chromebooks, this partnership makes perfect sense for not only Google for Education and Proctorio, but most of all, for innovative K-12 Google Classroom teachers across the globe. Proctorio’s fully customizable secure browser and proctoring system prevents exam distribution while verifying student identities and activity during computer-based exams.”

Proctorio’s Director of Education, Judson Garrett, states, “Our exclusive integration with Google Classroom is an easy and complimentary way for teachers to experiment with digital learning. For schools using G Suite for Education, Proctorio offers another tool to make grading and reporting easier through secure, computer-based assessments.”

Proctorio integrates with not only Google Classroom, but also, all major learning management systems on the market today. Proctorio is the online proctoring solution for Harvard, Columbia, University of Texas at Austin, and the California Community Colleges. With its Admin Dashboard, Live ID Verification, and unscheduled exam proctoring, Proctorio is the most scalable, flexible and cost-effective proctoring solution available. Exam data analytics, double encryption technology and single sign-on integration make Proctorio the premier proctoring solution for corporate computer-based testing and leading online education programs worldwide.

Complimentary exam integrity for K-12 Google Classroom users starts here.

Look for Proctorio at BbWorld 2017 and InstructureCon.

About Proctorio: Proctorio is a fully automated, remote proctoring service that provides a scalable, cost-effective solution to validating student identities and activity during online exams. Proctorio’s customizable exam settings allow instructors to set-up unscheduled, on-demand exam proctoring specific to their own assessment needs. Proctorio levels the playing field for students by increasing accountability, deterring cheating, and promoting a culture of academic integrity while improving learning outcomes.

About Google Classroom: Google Classroom is a blended learning platform developed by Google for schools that aims to simplify creating, distributing and grading assignments in a paperless way. Teachers can monitor the progress of each student, grade assignments, return work with comments, and allow students to improve and revise assignments. Google Classroom allows teachers to post announcements to a class stream, where students can comment. There are over 60 million teachers and students on Google Apps for education worldwide.

