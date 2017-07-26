“This is the original and I think the most complete report of its kind,” says MGI President Rick Whelan. “It provides important data and analysis about the health of membership organizations and the best practices in getting and keeping members.”

Marketing General Incorporated (MGI) announces publication of the 2017 Membership Marketing Benchmarking Report.

For the ninth consecutive year, MGI’s research team has surveyed association executives in an effort to provide benchmarks by which association leadership can evaluate their own membership programs. This year 1005 distinct organizations participated in the survey.

“This is the original and I think the most complete report of its kind,” says MGI President Rick Whelan. “It provides important data and analysis about the health of membership organizations and the best practices in getting and keeping members.”

This year’s report continues to highlight growth and resilience for membership associations, as many more associations are reporting an increase in their membership (46%) compared to those citing a membership decline (25%). While associations are facing both external and internal challenges, successful associations are engaging members with new products and services that deliver what members want, when they want it.

Important topics covered in this edition of the report include:



The five-year association membership growth trends.

The biggest challenges reported in growing membership.

The average and median renewal rates for associations.

The top reasons for members joining.

The top reasons for members not renewing.

The communication methods used to engage new members.

The most popular social media used by associations.

The average number of member email contacts per week and the average open rates.

The frequency and amount of dues increases.

The 2017 report will be of value to anyone involved in membership marketing or association management. MGI’s 2017 Membership Marketing Benchmarking Report can be downloaded free of charge from MGI’s website http://www.MarketingGeneral.com.