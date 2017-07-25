Coherix Elects Philip Rice II as New Board Member

Philip is a remarkable business leader, and an experienced financial expert...I look forward to working with Philip as the company continues to grow and achieves financial and operational excellence.

Coherix, Inc., a global leader in three dimensional (3D) machine vision, announced that Philip Rice II joined the Coherix, Inc. Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Rice is the Chairman of the Board, as well as the CFO, of Zivo Bioscience, Inc., a publically held company. Mr. Rice is the managing partner and founder of the Legacy Results, a firm providing strategic advisory and financial services to growing companies.

Prior to founding Legacy Results in 2001, Mr. Rice held various leadership positions such as COO at Stahl’s Inc., CFO at Gallagher-Kaiser Corp., and President and CFO at Speedy International Inc. He started his professional career at Deloitte & Touche, where he became a Certified Public Account (CPA) in 1979.

“Philip is a remarkable business leader, and an experienced financial expert,” said Dwight Carlson, CEO and chairman of Coherix, Inc. “Coherix will not only benefit from his expertise in the business and financial areas, but also from his leadership and financial experience with a public company. We are pleased to have him onboard, and I look forward to working with Philip as the company continues to grow and achieves financial and operational excellence.”

Mr. Rice is a member of the Michigan Association of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati in 1977.

About Coherix, Inc.

Coherix, Inc. develops and manufactures high-speed, high-definition 3D machine vision products that enable our customers to manage high-volume precision manufacturing processes. Coherix products are designed for inspection and error-proofing in the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries. Coherix is committed to producing the highest performing 3D machine vision products at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. Coherix customers and partners include global end users, system integrators, and distributors, who demand 100 percent reliability from Coherix products. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company has offices in the United States, China, Germany, Singapore, and Japan. For more information, please go to http://www.coherix.com.

